Nigeria records decline in child marriage, out of school children, says Group

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Group by the name , fGraced for Active Progress Empowerment Initiative (GAP) has said there is a general decline in child marriage and out of school drop out in the country.

The Founder of the Group, Dr Grace .John-Ugwuanya, disclosed this while speaking to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to her, the last decade there is an improvement in skills acquisition and more attention has been put in reproductive and sexual health

Dr. John-Ugwuanya said there is gradual increase in number of women represented in politics She disclosed that the briefing is to create a platform that will bring together, girls and women from different cadre in Kaduna State.

“Our vision is to raise and empower a new generation of girls/ladies that have a drive towards excellence as they navigate in different a amspects of their lives”.

“The impact of this is reflected in the increased number of successful women who are outstanding in their various fields.

“We are beginning to observe a decline in early marriage, improvement in skills acquisition, more attention in reproductive and sexual health and even a gradual increase in number of women represented in politics”, she stated.

Reacting to the recognition accorded to women in the Kaduna State government under the El-Rufai administration, Dr. John-Ugwuanya said, “We won’t forget to appreciate the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru Ahmed el-Rufai for having a good representation of women in his cabinet”.

“We are pressing for a fast decline in child marriage because it stagnates the girl-child from pursuing her education while her male counterpart is progressing.

“In the long run, she doesn’t develop her mental capacity; seek relevance in the society, not to mention the associated health risks with child-marriage”.

“Let us not forget about low self-esteem that has plagued many girls due to gender-based violence and other unpleasant circumstances that they may have been exposed to. Remember, a girl who does not believe in herself and has no confidence in her abilities, will transit into a woman who believes that she does not deserve the best”, she stated.

“That is not the new crop of girls and women that we want to raise in this technology-driven era. We need women who are skilled in software engineering, aviation, medical research, artificial intelligence and relevant soft skills that will enable them to be integrated fully in today’s digital society.”.