Nigeria pulls out of bid to host 2020 AWCON

Nigeria has suspended its earlier bid to host the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, AWCON amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12th edition of the continental women’s showpiece is slated for November 23 to December 20 this year but no host has been named yet.

Nigeria’s football governing body confirmed its interest to bid for the 2020 AWCON hosting rights, along with two-time winners Equatorial Guinea in January.

The postponement of the major continental competition, including the 2020 AWCON opening qualifier due to the outbreak of the virus in Africa, has now precipitated the NFF’s decision.

“The NFF’s priority now is the battle against coronavirus, which is affecting the whole world,” the NFF secretary-general Mohammed Sanusi said.

“We want to win the battle by getting a cure so that sporting activities will resume.

“We cannot start discussing or lobbying CAF now for the hosting right of the African Women Championship when there is a global health issue affecting the lives of people every day.