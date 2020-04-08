Nigeria, Nigerien forces kill many B’ Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Share This





















• As troops hit illegal refining sites, nab fishing trawler in Delta

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In continuation with the ongoing clearance operations in the North East Theatre of Operation, combined troops of 403 Special Forces Brigade Baga, Niger Republic Troops supported by Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP elements at Kure village along Tumbun Rago and Tumbun Fulani general areas of Borno State on the 6th of April 2020.

A statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the terrorists were decisively dealt with during the encounter.

“The terrorists suffered heavy casualties and uncomfirmed number escaped with gun shot wounds. Some of the items recovered include; One Gun Truck, One Anti Aircraft Gun, One Motorcycle.

“Others are; One Light Machine Gun, One AK 47 Rifle and a magazine, Two Hundred and Twenty Seven (227) rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition and ten (10) rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition.

“There was no casualty or equipment losses by the joint military forces.

“Members of the public are once again requested to continue to cooperate and support the security forces with credible information that could aid/hasten the completion of the ongoing clearance operations.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military yesterday said the Navy Ship Delta patrol teams conducted anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT)/anti-illegal bunkering operations in its Area of Operation during the week and hit an illegal refining site around Opumami in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

A statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director,

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the site had 30 ovens, 40 receivers and 16 dugout pits cumulatively laden with about 120,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil and 40,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Ago.

“Same day, the team discovered another illegal refining site at around Opumami general area. The site had 2 ovens, one receiver, 8 x 250 litres metal drums and one dugout pit cumulatively laden with about 30,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 25,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined Ago. No arrest was made during the operations as the miscreants fled on sighting NNS Delta patrol team. Due process is being followed to clear the site.

The statement added that the Nigerian Navy Ship Dorina while on routine patrol arrested a fishing trawler, Hajiya Binta for operating in Nigerian waters without its Automatic Identification System (AIS).

“The arrest was effected at about 5 nautical miles off the ESCRAVOS breakwaters. Upon interrogation, the Captain of the vessel, affirmed that the AIS of the vessel was not operational as at the time of her arrest due to a fault it developed while at sea. Hajiya Binta, was handed over to NIMASA officials on 31 Mar 20 in line with due process.