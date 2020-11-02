Nigeria Hostage Rescue: Stop kidnapping Americans, Trump warns terrorist, criminal gangs

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump has warned terrorists and criminal gangs to desist from kidnapping Americans as securing freedom of Americans held in captivity abroad has been a top national security priority of his Administration.

This is coming on the heels of a successful rescue operation by United States Military to free an American hostage in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the U.S. Department of State Last night, according to Mr. Trump, “Last night, at my direction, the United States military conducted a successful operation to rescue an American hostage in Nigeria, kidnapped just 96 hours earlier.

“United States Special Forces executed a daring nighttime operation to rescue their fellow American with exceptional skill, precision, and bravery. No United States Service Members were harmed. The former hostage is currently in good health and has been reunited with his family.

“Securing the freedom of Americans held in captivity abroad has been a top national security priority of my Administration. Since the beginning of my Administration, we have rescued over 55 hostages and detainees in more than 24 countries. Today’s operation should serve as a stark warning to terrorists and criminal thugs who mistakenly believe they can kidnap Americans with impunity.

In a related development, the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo in statement Saturday noted that United States is committed to the safe return of all U.S. citizens taken captive.

“We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a U.S. citizen after a group of armed men took him hostage across the border in Niger.

“Thanks to the extraordinary courage and capabilities of our military, the support of our intelligence professionals, and our diplomatic efforts, the hostage will be reunited with his family.

“We will never abandon any American taken hostage” he concluded.

