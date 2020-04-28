Nigeria has much to learn from Covid-19 Pandemic -Delta Commissioner

Share This





















Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu on Sunday said that the disturbing Coronavirus Pandemic ravaging the world, would be lessons for Nigeria as a Country, adding Covid-19 will eased out as a faze.

Aniagwu who spoke to Journalists in Asaba lamented that though the Pandemic had created fear and had claimed lives across the country, adding that the magnitude of problems it created within the health sector and health Institutions, mighty be difficult to overcome Considering the substandard nature of various hospitals built by Federal Government and some state governments,” Coronavirus Pandemic has exposed the state of the nation”s health Institutions to be shabby, therefore, there is need to redefine and reappraise our health Institutions with a view to repositioning them to standard”

The Commissioner said that Delta state Government had taken necessary steps to ensure that Deltans , and all residents of the state were not only protected, but that the dreaded disease was properly Curtailed, adding that as a proof of the state government’s Committment in the direction, Delta state was among the first states in the Country to have ventilators and had taken every steps to ensure that the disease was kept in check in the state.

