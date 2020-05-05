Nigeria has much to learn from Covid-19 Pandemic -Delta Commissioner

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe, Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission, (CAC), has said that it is yet to start admitting customers into its premises for official business.

The CAC also said that arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of both staff and customers in line with the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

Information obtained from its verified twitter handle revealed that the CAC said that “Customers will be advised when such arrangements are concluded”.

This is in spite of the presidential order on the gradual easing of the lockdown directives earlier put in place occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe.

On Monday last week, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced that Nigeria will begin a “gradual easing” of coronavirus-related lockdowns particularly for Abuja (Federal Capital Territory), Lagos and Ogun states.

