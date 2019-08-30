Nigeria, EU sign €50m pact on N/East devt

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the European Union yesterday in Yokohama, signed a €50 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support humanitarian and development efforts in the country’s North East region.

The cooperation agreement which was signed by Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Mr Neven Mimica, would bring the total EU support to the country to €562million for 2014-2020.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, Buhari thanked the EU member states for their support especially for the North East, described as “pathetic the situation in internally displaced camps.”

He also called for further assistance to improve youth education in the region to take them out of poverty.

Commissioner Mimica said Nigeria’s request for enhanced assistance would be given priority consideration since it had come at the time that the EU was in the process of preparing its seven-year budget.