Nigeria coronavirus cases rise to 151, as 12 new cases emerge-NCDC

By Ese Awhotu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC , has announced that 12 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total to 151 cases.

The NCDC gave the confirmation today saying that the 12 new cases were reported in three states: Osun, Edo and Ekiti.

NCDC in a tweet said nine of the cases were confirmed in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti State.

It said “as at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lagos has 82 cases, FCT – 28, Osun – 14, Oyo – 8, Ogun – 4, Edo – 4, Kaduna – 3, Enugu – 2, Bauchi – 2, Ekiti – 2, while Rivers and Benue have one case each.

The NCDC said all the new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

