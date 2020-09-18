Nigeria Commodity Exchange trains farmers in Gombe

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Nigeria Commodity Exchange in collaboration with Sandstone Associate Limited has trained farmers on Agric commodity trading and warehouse management with a view to enhancing their market products.

The Managing Director and of the exchange Mrs. Zaheera Baba-Ari who was represented by the operations manager Mr. Benson O. Lawal made this known in Gombe on Thursday.

She said the aim of the training was to ensure that farmers across Gombe state benefited in their businesses without hitches.

The managing director while emphasizing the need for farmers to be trained said effort is being put in place to ensure that Gombe state government provided a warehouse for the storage of commodity that will boost Agricultural products.

