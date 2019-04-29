Nigeria committed to improving maternal, child health- CHR chair

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Board Chairman of the Community Health and Research (CHR) initiative, Dr. Magashi Garba has said that the country has demonstrated commitment towards improving maternal and child health.

He said the commitment is captured through making commitments at Every Woman Every Child(EWEC) movement in support of the updated Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ health.

Magashi who spoke during a workshop in partnership with Samasha Medical Foundation, at the weekend said the workshop was organized as a motion tracker to brief NGOs, CSOs’, Government officials and newsmen on their activities from July last year through December.

At the workshop themed “Building a Common Agenda: Drive towards achieving Nigeria’s Family Planing (FP2020) and EWEC Commitments” the CHR chair highlighted progress made towards the achievement of Nigeria’s EWEC commitments in respect to finance, health information system, leadership and Governace, service delivery and human resources for health.

He opined that the three tiers of government increased budgetary allocation for health by 2% annually which lingered between 4% to 6% over the last decade, and also noted that in 2018, the health budget has gotten about 4% of the overall budget which is consistent with what was allocated in 2016 and 2017 and also 1% of the consolidated Federal Revenue capital allocated annually as reflected in the National Health Act(2014) for pro-poor women’s and children’s health services to the time of 55.5 billion naira in 2018 budget was achieved.

On the aspect of FP2020, he summarized the progress being made towards achieving Nigeria commitments to Family Planning for FY 2018/2019 reporting period July-December, 2018 focusing on partner participation and engagement.

“Nigerian Government committed to ensure sustainable financing for the National Family Planning program by allocating US$4 million annually from 2017 to 2020 for procurement of contraceptive for public sector, however, $1,639,344.26 was allocated in 2018 which fall short of the target of $4 million by $2,360,655.74 that needs to be raised in the period(January-June 2019)”.

Other progress report which listed as being on track are family planning procured and distributed to health facilities, US$56million to the states through the IDA loans and Global Financing Facility, Funding gaps identified and addressed annually et al. He however noted that those goals that have not been achieved would be reviewed for better implementation.