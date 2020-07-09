Nigeria-China enjoy best diplomatic relations during Buhari’s regime – Ambassador

Share This





















The outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian has confessed that the best time China enjoyed good diplomatic relations with Nigeria is during the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, which started in 2015.

The Ambassador, who paid a farewell visit on President Buhari Tuesday at the presidential villa, Abuja, said that in about 50 years of Nigeria-China relations, “this is the best time we have had.

“You have visited China twice, showed us solidarity at critical times, particularly when COVID-19 broke out, and you always personally attend the commissioning of projects Nigeria does in alliance with China.

”The outgoing Ambassador, who had been in Nigeria since September 2016, described his tour of duty as “highly rewarding time,” saying he appreciates the government and people of Nigeria greatly.

“I have been privileged to visit all the 36 states of the country, I have seen the remarkable progress being made, and under your leadership, I am confident that Nigeria will fly higher,” Dr Pingjian said.

The outgoing Ambassador said that the One China Policy is dear to his country, and lauded Nigeria for her support.“To keep China one is a task that must be done. We will appreciate your continued support, and I will remain a goodwill ambassador of Nigeria.”

President Buhari thanked Chinese President, Xi Jinping for the contribution of that country towards reversing the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria. According to the President, there is no way a country can develop without developing its infrastructure, such as road, railways and others.”China had played its role effectively in all the Memoranda of Understanding signed with Nigeria, and we quite appreciate it.”

President Buhari said he had followed the “highly mobile” activities of Dr Pingjian in the past four years, “and you have visited all our 36 states. I see you all over the media, you have the energy and health, and you have performed effectively.”

