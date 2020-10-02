Nigeria at 60: Edo group sides with Buhari on credible elections

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

A pressure group, Truth and Justice Vanguard, has sided with President Muhammadu Buhari stance on a transparent, free, fair and credible elections as recently demonstrated in Edo State governorship during his speech to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary Celebration.

The Convener of the group, Mr. Hilary Ayokhai who disclosed this at a Media briefing on Thursday in Benin City, commended the courage of the Nigerian leader for the bold steps during the moment of despair and limited resources.

He commended the resilience of the electorate in Edo State for making believing in the sanctity of the ballot, thereby making the State a reference point in the Sept. 19, 2020 governorship election in the State.

Ayohai also commended members of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Campaign Council led by the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih and other professional organizations in Nigeria for helping to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, “there are a lot of flaws in our electoral processes that politicians uses to to circumvent free and fair elections.

“For Instances, in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State, the APC candidate won the election that was widely adjudged to be free, fair and credible. But the opposition party exploited the technicalities in the electoral act that there were irregularities in the governorship candidate’s running mate declaration of name.

“The president’s speech affects all politicians across the political divides, he however, called on the judiciary not to allow themselves to be used to truncate any electoral process acclaimed to be free, fair and credible”, he stressed.

