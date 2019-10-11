Nigeria, Algeria have no option than to cooperate, says Buhari

Share This





















Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigeria and Algeria had no option than to cooperate with each other because God had endowed both countries with natural resources, particularly gas and petroleum.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made this comment while receiving the Algerian Ambassador, His Excellency, Belkacem Smaili, in a farewell audience at State House.

He said he looked forward to the establishing of gas pipelines, trans-Atlantic road, and fiber optic between the two countries.

On the political situation in Algeria, Buhari prayed for successful elections billed for December, this year.

He said the outgoing Ambassador was already “an authority on Nigeria,” having spent over six years here, and witnessed two administrations.

Ambassador Smaili described Nigeria as “home,” and wished “prosperity and wellbeing for Nigerians,” as they go into the Next Level.

He said he also looked forward to a more robust relationship between Algeria and Nigeria.