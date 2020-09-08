Niger tanker explosion razes down 49 shops, 4 houses, 2 trucks, others

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

No fewer than 49 commercial shops, 4 residential houses, two trailer trucks and two motorcycles have been razed down following a tanker explosion at Lambata in Gurara local government area of Niger State.

According to findings, the explosion occurred at the late hour of Sunday after a tanker laden with petrol collided with another tanker where goods worth millions of naira were burnt to ashes.

It was reliably gathered that the tanker driver who was on his way from Suleja axis of the road was said to have lost control and rammed into the trailer which was coming from Minna and heading towards Suleja area.

Consequently, the collision led to an explosion, which affected the shops and the residential houses along the road side of Lambata town known as their resting place before they continued their journey.

A victim who is also a widow with six children, Julian Aluko, narrated that she lost all her goods and wondered how she will be able to cope with her children.

“I couldn’t pick anything from my shop. Not even a pin. I have six children and now I just don’t know how to train them. My husband has died, and since then it is from the shop that I train my children,” she stated.

Again, a victim identified as Friday Amaechi whose four shops were completely razed down lamented about his losses, describing it as an eternal scar on him.

