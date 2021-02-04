Niger: Suleja Chairman urged to repair roads at Madalla market

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Chairman of Ram Sellers Asociation at Madalla Market in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim, has urged the Chairman of Suleja Local Government, Hon. Abdullahi Maje to repair the dilapidated roads within the market for the sake of the marketers.

Alhaji Ibrahim also charged the chairman to construct a shade for the ram sellers for the safety of their animals.

He further begged the Chairman to drill boreholes in the market for the use of their animals.

He then solicited the assistance of the council’s Chairman to provide vaccines for the ram sellers for the treatment of their domestic animals.

However, Mallam Mohammed Umar Mairago who spoke on behalf of the Madalla Ram Sellers Association Chairman, said despite the revenue being generated in the market, the Suleja Local Government administration had failed to provide basic necessities of life for the traders.

The Chairman then appealed to the traders to continue to live peace with one another irrespective of tribal and religious differences.

Speaking in the same vein, a member of Suleja Emirate Civil Security in the market, Mr Sadam Musa, pleaded with the Suleja Chairman to swing into action to control gully erosion in the market this year’s rainy season.

