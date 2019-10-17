Niger SUBEB spends over N6bn in 6years, says Board

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has said that it received and expended the sum total of Six Billion, Six hundred and Sixty Two Million, Four Hundred and Seven Naira, Eleven Kobo (N6,662,054,407:11k) in the last six years.

The Chairman, NSUBEB, Alhaji Alhassan Muhammad Bawa Niworu disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at the press gallery in Government House, Minna, noted that the Board has trained over 16,000 teachers since 2015 to date.

The NSUBEB chairman further revealed that the expenditure of over N6 billion was between 2013 and 2018 for interventions in the Basic Education and Junior Secondary School across the state.

“We are going to give employment letters to two thousand, five hundred (2,500) teachers and they will resume work next month (November).

“We have scaled up intervention in the educational sector with our development partners. For now, the total number of enrollment to primary schools is 721,977 with 21,767 teachers in the state. While, 3,989 teachers will take care of 193,304 junior secondary schools.” he stated.

He however, lamented the standard of education in the state revealed that some of the teachers who are mostly NCE holders cannot compete with Grade 2 holders.

Niworu hinted that it has constructed 1,313 class rooms, renovated 1010 with 22 Whole School Approach, 960 VIP toilets, 20 storey buildings, 50 schools were fenced and 70 boreholes sunk from 2013 to date in Niger state.

He decried the level of decay inherited by the present administration in the education sector including the poor standard and unqualified teachers hence the need for the creation of Teachers Development Institute in Agaie, Nasarawa and Mararaban Daudu to ensure proper teaching background.

He added that, the abolition of teachers colleges was responsible for the low standard of teachers in Nigeria.