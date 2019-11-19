Niger State hosts 26th meeting on water resources

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Niger State is to host the 26th Regular Meeting of National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) to proffer lasting solutions to issues affecting the water sector in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by Dalhatu Mundi, Deputy Director (Information) in the ministry yesterday.

Accrding to the statement, “the National Council on Water Resources has the theme “Water, Sanitation and Job Creation” is scheduled to begin from Wednesday 20th to Saturday 23rd November, 2019 will be chaired by the Honourable Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu with Honourable Commissioners of Water Resources in the thirty six states of the federation including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other stakeholders in the water sector in attendance.”

It added that, “The National Council on Water Resources is the highest forum for policy making and decision making body in the water sector. It holds annually to take crucial decisions as well as provide guidance for the effective and efficient management and development of water resources in the country.”

However, the National Technical Committee on Water Resources (NTCWR) will be chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Comfort Ekaro.

The statement said, the expected participants include Permanent Secretaries from States, Directors from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Managing Directors and General Managers of Water Boards, Managing Directors and General Managers of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agencies, Chairmen and Executive Secretaries of Water Regulatory Commissions, relevant stakeholders and development partners.