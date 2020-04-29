Niger police kill 3 kidnappers in gun duel

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Usman has said that three suspected kidnappers were killed by his men in a gun battle in Gurara local government of Niger State.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Command PPRO ,ASP Wasiu Abiodun which was made available to journalists Tuesday in Minna.

He informed that, “a seven man gang of suspected kidnappers from Goyi village Gwagwalada FCT invaded Tufa village via Gawu Babangida, Gurara LGA, a Joint Police/Vigilante team led by DPO Gawu Babangida, mobilized to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.”

He stated that three of the hoodlums were Abdulqadir Abubakar ‘m’ aged 20yrs, Nuhu Shuaibu ‘m’ 22yrs of Goyi village Gwagwalada FCT and Musa Maisaje ‘m’ 20yrs of Dobi Kaida FCT were arrested with gunshot wounds.

“While one AK 47 rifle with erased breach number, one empty magazine, one pump action and Army camouflage uniform were recovered from suspected criminals.”

According to him, “the suspects were taken to Umar Musa memorial hospital Sabon Wuse for medical attention but were later confirmed dead by the doctor as a result of the gunshots injuries sustained during the gun battle, the corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue.”

He added that efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate are in progress, case under investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Usman reassured the public that the Police will continue to redouble its efforts to stem the tide of criminality in the state and therefore, solicits the support of Nigerlites in giving useful and timely information to the Police.

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has said that government needs to take drastic action against armed bandits as amnesty offered them has failed.

Bello stated this when he interacted with Media Practitioners shortly after a meeting with COVID-19 Taskforce Committee in Niger State and other stakeholders at the Government House, Minna.

“It has become clear and obvious that the amnesty programme for some of the bandits is not working”, he stated.

He said government must assert itself to its responsibility by using whatever means available to end the bandits nefarious activities as they have tolerated their recklessness for a long time now.

According to him, all civilised approach engaged by the government, even providing the bandits with a way of life to stop their activities has hit the rock.

“The danger here is that the bandits have refused to let our local people, our farmers to operate…we are heading towards famine and starvation”, he said.

