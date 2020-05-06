Niger police kill 3 kidnappers in gun duel

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru re-extended stay at home order by two weeks to all civil servants in the state.

Governor Badaru disclosed this while briefing news men on the update of covid-19 cases in the state, held at government house Dutse.

He explained that, recently out of 57 samples sent for test, 32 return positive making the total of 39 confirmed cases and two death in the state.

The governor also directed for enforcement of total lock down across the state capital, Dutse where most of the victims from the 32 new cases of the virus recedes.

According to him, 60% of newly recorded cases of covid-19 infections were recorded in Dutse with the total number of cases 23 out of 32 thereby extending the lock down to another two weeks for civil servants.

He said there will be serious enforcement of the use of face masks and hand sanitises while in public domain.

Governor Badaru said, they have received the community report from Hadejia over the increasing number of deaths in the area declaring that government has established a 5-man committee to investigate the issue and recommend appropriate actions.

He said the Committee would be chaired by Dr Mahmud Abdulwahab with Shehu Mohd, Yusif Hakimi, Shehu Sule, and representative of WHO as members. They are expected to submit their reports within three days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...