Niger police arrests 60 yrs old suspect for raping 8 yrs old

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger state police command has arrested a 60 years old Haruna Lawal for raping an eight (8) years old minor of Angwan Barwa in Wushishi of Niger state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu A. Abiodun which was made available to journalists yesterday in Minna.

According to him, “Police detectives attached to Wushishi division arrested one Haruna Lawal age 60yrs ‘m’ of Wushishi”.

He added that “a scavenger who criminally lured an eight years old girl ‘f’ of Angwan Barwa Wushishi, while she was hawking fish in the area with sum of one hundred naira (#100.00k) into an uncompleted building and had canal knowledge of her” he stated.

ASP Abiodun explained that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

