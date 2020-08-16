Niger LG commissions N180m ultra modern market to improve IGR

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Bosso Local Government in Niger State has commissioned a N180 million Ultra modern Market aimed at improving its revenue base so as to reduced over dependence on statutory allocation for developmental projects in the council.

While commissioning the project that was named after Dr Yahaya Abubakar Bawa Bosso at Western Bye pass opposite Lawu Estate outskirt of Minna the state capital.

An elder in the community and Ubandoma Bosso, Alhaji Usman Abubakar Bosso described the council chairman, Arch. Abubakar Suleiman Gomna as a focused and experienced leader who respond to the yearning and aspirations of his people demand and needs.

Ubandoma in his speech drew the attention of the state government to its developmental efforts of the council who is hosting the state capital and Chanchaga local government hence they are living on over stretched basic amenities.

He explained that the establishment of the modern market will go a long way in enhancing self sufficiency in times of revenue drive and development through its Internal Generated Revenue IGR.

Alhaji Abubakar Bosso warned that the council and community leaders should not relent in checking the influx of different categories and characters of people into the council communities to ensure security of lives and properties.

He decried the extend of high death rate witnessed in Bosso through vehicular accident just as the relocation will bring succor to such menace therefore, commended the chairman for ‘thinking outside the box’, urging other politicians to emulate him to achieve mass development in the council.

Ubandoma further urged Upper Niger River Basin Authority (UNRBDA) to embark on Corporate Social Responsibility so as to reactivate years of neglect and abandoned Bosso Dam constructed since 1947 that used to serve Bosso, Minna and environs with water supply, irrigation farming before now.

The council chairman, Arch. Abubakar Suleiman Gomna said that the project was one of his campaign promises fulfilled as to increase revenue drive assuring to make a different as a professional architect.

Gomna noted that naming the market after the late first Gbagyi man to obtained Doctorate Degree and in Harvard University USA, was a highly honest, intelligent, sincere patriotic and trustworthy person who leaved a moderate life deserved to be emulated in all spheres of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...