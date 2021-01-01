Niger Lawmaker commends Buhari’s plan for HYPADEC take off

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger state House of Assembly member representing Mokwa Constituency who is the Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on HYPADEC, Abdullahi Shaba Gbara has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for working out plans for the take off of Hydro Electric Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The lawmaker who is also Chairman Niger state House of Assembly Committee on Rules and Business made the commendation while speaking to journalists in Minna.

He however urged National Assembly as a matter of urgency to approve the names of HYPADEC nominees sent to them by President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the impacts of flood in the affected communities in Nigeria.

