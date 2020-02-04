Niger govt urges effective implementation of E- WASH Project

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Government has said that, with the Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (E-WASH) project the solution to the numerous challenges confronting the water sector is inevitable.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Dams Development, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman made this known saying “water issue is one thing that no state government can shoulder alone, there has to be a partnership if we really want to succeed”.

He disclosed this during the second Knowledge Café (Mu Gana) interactive programme of E-WASH, held at Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, he said “when I met with the E-WASH team on my assumption in office few months ago, I knew that the project which is all encompassing was the best thing that could ever happen to the water sector if fully implemented.

“The provision of water is capital expensive and as such the sector must partner with relevant organizations both within and outside the shores of the country especially the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) E-WASH programme,” he stated.

Suleiman, however, appreciated all those who were contributing to ensure potable and accessible water service delivery in the state, particularly the WASH Champion members in the state, the Commissioner added that his Ministry was ready to work with people who are passionate about water service delivery in the state.

In his remarks, former Secretary to the Government of Niger State and WASH Champion, Mr. Daniel Clifford Shashere promised to work alongside the Ministry of Water Resources and the State Water Board to actualize their mandates.

There were presentation from heads of various units of the State Water Board, with the lead presentation made by renowned expert in the sector, Engineer Inuwa Musa Kuta who talked on the topic, “Sustainable Water Resources and Sanitation Management: A Panacea for Job Creation.”