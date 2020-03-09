Niger Govt. to improve water supply for residents

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger state government has disclosed that it will block all avenues of water leakage and non-revenue so as to ensure water gets to residents regularly.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Dams Development, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman said that the present government will curb all forms of commercial theft, where vandals break pipes thereby leading to illegal deals.

Suleiman further expressed concern at the rate of wastages while on an inspection of facilities and materials delivered to Niger State Water Board (NSWB) under the United State Agency for International Development (USAID), Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (E-WASH) Program said “the Government has drawn a line to fix the challenges by the end of March, 2020.”

He was reacting to the percentage of water loss which was earlier put at 76 percent, but recently as a result of government’s intervention reduced to 66 percent, the Commissioner said “we have a long way to go, but we have drawn a line that by the end of this month (March), we must ensure we identify these leakages and our people get water.”

“We are going to look at all these losses holistically so that very soon we can become independent and not go to the government for financial assistance.

According to him, “With the support of the E-WASH Program funded by USAID, pipes, fittings, plumbing tools, protective clothings, data base server and tablets have been delivered to the NSWB as a result of us (Government) meeting the required milestones.

“We have upgraded power supply from 11 to 33kv at the Water Board headquarters, we have renovated central laboratory, non-revenue unit, sanitation unit, customer care unit, monitoring and evaluation unit, gender and pro-poor unit for better service delivery” he stated.

The commissioner applauded E-WASH Program funded by USAID, the Commissioner said, “the project is the best thing that could ever happen to the water sector, stressing, “We are ready to work with people who are passionate about water service delivery in the state.”

General Manager, NSWB, Engineer Hassan Chado, hinted that one of the Board’s cardinal objectives is to curb non-revenue water and leakages, adding that, “with the delivery of materials by USAID E-WASH to the Board, these challenges will soon be a thing of the past.