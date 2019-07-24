Niger Govt. to build ultramodern permanent hajj camp

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has disclosed that the state government would soon commence the construction of a modern permanent hajj camp in Tudun Fulani, Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Matane made this known during the commissioning and handing over of newly constructed Office for Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board at the temporary Hajj Camp donated by the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team.

The SSG further explained that the permanent camp when completed would provide conducive operating environment to officials as well as ensure effective service delivery to the intending pilgrims.

He commended the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team led by Engineer Inuwa Musa Kuta for initiating a very innovative and unprecedented project, stressing that the newly constructed Office would improve the welfare of the pilgrims and the Officials of the Board.

Ahmed Matane tasked officials of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board on the need for selfless service with a view to ensuring a hitch-free Hajj exercise.

The SSG advised the intending pilgrims to shun all vices capable of bringing the image of the State and Nigeria to disrepute before the international communities while in the Holy Land.

Earlier the Team Leader of the 2019 Amirul Hajj, Engineer Inuwa Musa Kuta said that the construction of the new Office was borne out of the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team to provide a descent and comfortable working environment for Officials of Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board on duty at the Hajj Camp.

Engineer Musa emphasized that the new Office accommodation would enhance the well-being of the staffs, foster a good and healthy working relationship between the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board and the community.

The Team Leader revealed that the sum of over Five million naira was expended on the construction of the new Office accommodation which was exclusively conceived and financed by the 2019 Amirul Hajj Team and their friends.

He expressed optimism that the Office building and facilities would be sustainably utilized and maintained to improve Hajj operation and welfare of the pilgrims and community at large.