Niger govt. to build N110m female hostel in IBBUL

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State Government has approved the utilization of N110 million proceed from the sale of Jaiz Bank City Centre Mall building to build one storey building as female hostel in Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

The Commissioner of Commerce and Investment, Alhaji Mohammed Mundi revealed the plan while addressing journalists yesterday at government house Minna after the State Council meeting.

He said that Niger State Development Company (NSDC) to handle the project and its commercial operations for 25 years at the cost of N110,722, 200 before it will be handed over to IBBUL authority adding that the building will consist of 20 rooms with four beds per a room.

Mundi explained that the schoolwork authority to take charge of the provision of road network, security services, water and power supply and others for its smooth running.

Meanwhile, the state government has reviewed the ongoing two and half kilometer road construction at Bosso Estate from first N289, 820,750,31 to capture culverts and drainages with additional N189,786,351,23.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Hon. Zakari Haliru Jikantoro said that the variation became necessary to ensure standard and durability of the project.

Jikantoro added that while given the breakdown of the additional contract sum to include N84,494,350 for the culverts and drainages while N103,292,001,93 was meant for the variation.