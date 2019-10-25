Niger govt. sets up media strategy advisory C’ttee

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has set up a Media Strategy Advisory Council Committee to work out modalities on how to propagate the state government policies, programmes and activities in good light to the citizens.

The Committee members includes: Secretary to State Government SSG, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane as Chairman, Chief of Staff COS, Ibrahim Balarabe, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, DG ICT Abdulbaqee Usman Ebbo, CPS Mrs Mary Noel Berje as Secretary, former CPS Ibrahim Dooba.

Others are Mr Jonathan Tsado Vatsa former Information and Strategy commissioner, Alhaji all Iliyasu Dhacko former CPS to military governor Lawal Gwadabe, Niger Council NUJ Secretary Comrade Abu Nmadu.

The rest are Mr Jide Oritusin the immediate past Special Assistant to the Governor on media and Alhaji Nma Kolo the DG Youths Empowerment who were inaugurated on Tuesday this week at government house, Minna.

The Committee assured government of justifying the confidence reposed in them by doing all that is possible to enhance success of the mandate given to them.