Niger govt mourns former DIG, Senator Aliyu

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger state government has suspended its 18th Executive Council meeting, in honour of the demise of an elder statesman and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Senator Nuhu Aliyu.

Aliyu, a three-time Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2011, who represented Niger North died after a brief illness early hours of yesterday at an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris made this disclosure at a press briefing in Minna, after the suspension of the state weekly executive council sitting.

He explains that “the deceased will be buried in Kaduna and members of the state council led by governor Abubakar Sani Bello will attend the funeral burial according to Islamic injunctions.”

Late DIG Aliyu born in 1941, was a former Senator who represented Zone C from 2003 to 2011.