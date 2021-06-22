Niger govt mobilizes over 100 security personnel to rescue Tegina students

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Government has mobilized about hundreds of security combo taskforce to rescue 136 abducted students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiya School of Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello stated this while addressing combined security agencies comprising of the Military, Police, Civil Defence Vigilante yesterday in Tegina.

He assured that government has resolved to take decisive measures in ensuring the safe return of the children.

Bello commended the security personnel for their efforts in fighting the bandits in the last few weeks and revealed that logistics and finances have been provided to that effect.

The governor also met with parents of the 136 kidnapped students of the Islammiya School and other stakeholders at the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Garba Gunna.

He commiserated with parents and urged them to be patient as government is exploring all avenues to ensure their safe rescue.