Niger govt begins probe of alleged killing of Miyetti Allah members

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has condemned the alleged killings of its members by some vigilante in Mashegu Local Government area of Niger state, even as the state government has commenced investigation into the allegations.

Deputy National President of the Association Alhaji Usaini Yusuf Bosso stated this while addressing newsmen yesterday in Minna, the state capital.

Alhaji Bosso explained that at the moment about twenty one of its members have been allegedly killed and in most cases their corpses were burnt beyond recognition by the suspected vigilante members.

One Malam Muhammadu Dabo who claimed to be a victim of the alleged killings alleged that three of his children were burnt in his presence at Tashar Hajiya village in Mashegu Local Government Council of Niger state by the Vigilante members.

When contacted for confirmation a senior official of Vigilante in Niger state, Ahmed Gwani, described the allegations as baseless, stressing that his members are law abiding people and will not engage in such negative acts.

However, the Secretary to the NIGER State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said investigation into the matter has begun.

According to himn government will not spare any efforts to enhance and promote peaceful coexistence amongst the diverse groups in the state.

Reports indicated that Fulanis in their large number have continued to troop out of Niger state to the neighbouring states for fears of being attacked after many of them were said to have been killed. by the attackers.

