Niger Govt backs APC membership Revalidation

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger state government has declared support for the plan by the APC National Caretaker/ Convention Committee to carryout revalidation of registration of members of the party.

The Special Adviser Political Matters to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Alhaji Nma Kolo made this known in a statement he issued to journalists in Minna.

He maintained that the policy will widen the political power base of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The Special Adviser explained that fresh party registration will bring into the net of the party “Most supporters of our party who have been hanging out there”.

“Nobody should be indirectly or directly denied registration into the party” he said.

He however challenged the party leadership at all levels to ensure they “carryout the job meticulously, and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders by also ensuring all lovers of our party are allowed to be registered.

According to him:”Registration of members by any party is a very important task because it will allow the party to know it’s strength even before any election

“On our part as a government we will give the needed moral and physical support to the leadership of our party at all levels to enable them succeed in this very important assignment” Kolo said in the statement.

Kolo further said the state government is working assiduously with the federal government to bring to an end the frequent banditry attacks in parts of the state, called for spiritual intervention to restore law and order.

The government is very much concerned about the high level of insecurity in parts of the state especially in the Niger East Senatorial zone, we are working very hard to restore law and order and make our people live peacefully in the various communities they find themselves.

He however charged “our Christian Brothers and sisters” to use the celebration of the Christmas to pray for peace not only in the state but the country as a whole.

“As we converge to say prayers to Almighty God for sparing our lives to see this Year’s Christmas, we should observed all the protocols that will check the spread of the Corona virus

“The second wave of COVID 19 is very much around we should do the needful by wearing our face masks and keep physical distance in addition to sanitising our hands at all times” he stated.

