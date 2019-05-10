Niger govt assures of quality, affordable healthcare

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State Government has reaffirmed the determination of the current administration towards providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the citizens of the state.

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah Ladan disclosed during the briefing by the Participants of the Senior Executive Course 41, Group 5, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos who were on Local Study Tour of Niger State.

The Study Tour which has the theme “Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria” had participanting officers drawn from various agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, Police Force, Prison Service, Chartered Institute of Administration, National Council for Women Societies among others.

Responding, the Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah Ladan, stated that Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello government was fully aware of the importance of providing quality health services for the state development.

He informed that the current administration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has provided quality healthcare delivery which includes the recent facilitation for accreditation of School of Nursing, Bida, establishment of new School of Health Sciences in Kontagora and upgrading of School of Midwifery, with a view to producing professional healthcare officers that would measure up with the needed healthcare services in the state.

He added added that Operation, two hundred and forty Healthcare Centres in Niger State as well as Health under one roof were initiatives of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello led administration to ensure that citizens get access to quality healthcare services regardless of their financial status.

In his remarks, the Acting Director of Studies, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, who was also the leader of the Team, Doctor Nasirudeen Usman underscored the importance of the tour to improving healthcare services in Niger State.

He noted that the theme of the tour was annually selected by the serving Nigerian President, with this year’s theme focusing on “Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria.

According to the Acting Director, the theme was timely chosen, going by the difficulties in accessing quality healthcare services by Nigerians due to high cost of the service.

Dr Usman explained that the tour was aimed at exposing the participants to both theoretical and practical experience in the cause of their studies in the Institute.

He said at the end of the tour, the report is compiled and submitted to the President while Governors of toured states will be invited to attend the plenary session where findings during the tour will be presented by the participants.