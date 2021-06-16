Niger Gov’s wife deny sale of water to Minna residents

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello has debunked a publication in a National Daily alleging her involvement in the sale of water to parts of residents in Minna metropolis.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Press Secretary to the wife of the State Governor, Rabi Sarki Bello described the allegations as not only spurious but mischievous.

She explained that the borehole in question was constructed by ‘RAISE Foundation’ foundation as part of its Girl-child education intervention aimed at increasing enrollment and retention of girls in school.

The statement emphasized that the alleged N100 million purported to have been received from partners was false and unfounded.

According to her, money generated from the project was used for maintaining of borehole and water services.

She said it was also used for empowerment of youths who drive the tankers and interventions such as the VVF surgical repairs, MNCH program, skill acquisition and treatment for cancer patients.