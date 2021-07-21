Niger Gov urged to resolve party crisis ahead congress

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger state Governor and and North Central Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has been told to quickly resolve his state party leadership crisis ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) congresses.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the embattled Chairman Engr. Mohammed Jibril Imam and the Secretary, Barrister Mohammed Liman yesterday in Minna.

“They accused governor Bello for his failure to reconcile the party leadership crisis bedevilling the state and ensure all lingering cases against the party and its officials pending in courts not withdrawn as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari one year after he was appointment as the chairman of North Central Caretaker Committee.”

It further accused him of planning to destabilize the party by not supporting his legitimate leadership.

They said anything contrary is illegal, unacceptable and gross infraction of the APC constitution.

They warned that their lawyers have already been instructed to commence legal actions against some of the illegalities going on in the party in Niger state.