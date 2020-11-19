Niger Gov sneaks to Assembly to resolve worrying matters

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday sneaked in to the state assembly for a private visit so as to resolved some crucial matters going on that the lawmakers were not comfortable with.

Governor Bello who was represented by his deputy last week Thursday during budget presentation due to his positive test to Covid – 19 yesterday sneaked in to the assembly complex around 3pm left after 4pm.

Bello however drove himself along side with two of his friends in a Luxus car with the registration number KNT 700 KX.

The governors visit who spent over one hour with the legislators in a closed door meeting in an interview with journalists stated that he was in the house to appreciate the lawmakers who showed concern and love during his isolation, appealing for quick passage of the 2021 budget and also discussed on how to enhanced development of the state.

According to him, “two weeks in isolation have thought me a lesion, coronavirus (Covid – 19 is real, we need to be careful and I advise citizens to adhere strictly to all Covid 19 protocol.

“I used the two weeks in isolation to reflect on the plans for 2021 and seek for forgiveness from the God, we also need to be careful when contracted not to infect our family members” he said.

He explained that the assembly was very cooperative and assured to do the needful so as to enhance development of the state having badly heated by Covid 19 during the year under review that slumped the economy as all activities and projects stand steal for months.

Bello emphasized that the meeting with the legislators was fruitful hence will jointly embarked on empowering the people and support the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as solution to the impact of Covid -19.

