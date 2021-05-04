Niger Gov says security agents showing zeal to end insecurity

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State said with the renewed zeal amongst the security agencies in the country and the support of the Federal Government, the security challenges in the state will soon be over.

Governor Bello made this known in an interview after a special prayer session for God’s intervention to bring an end to the insecurity that has bedevilled parts of the country.

Speaking at the Minna Central Mosque, he urged Nigerians to remain calm as the state has received tremendous support, adding that with the present support and the new confidence among the security agents, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are returning to their homes to live their normal lives.

“I am calling on the people to be calm. In the last 48 hours we have received a lot of support with regards to security agents from the Federal Government; I believe they are mobilizing themselves.

“I am very confident with the zeal I can see from the security agencies, I believe everyone will soon be back to their homes and farms”.

He explained that some of the recently displaced persons, have returned to their homes while others have been relocated close to their homes.

The Governor expressed hope that with the special prayer and all the measures taken by government, insecurity issues will end soon.