Niger Gov. charges FIRS boss to be good ambassador of the state

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has charged on the recently appointed Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami to be good ambassador of the State in his current assignment and future undertakings.

Governor Bello made the call in a reception organised by the 1 Div. Officers Mess Squash Club to honour the Executive Chairman on his new appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari held at the Ashanti Hall, Hotel Seventeen, Kaduna.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane revealed that the appointment of Nami to the exalted position by President Buhari was based on merit, competence and hard work, stressing that his track records as a well trained tax, accounting and management professional symbolises his determination to make Niger State great.

Governor Sani Bello was the Special Guest of Honour expressed optimism that the Executive Chairman who is a management professional with highly rated qualifications and licenses from relevant professional bodies and decades of practical working experience in auditing and tax management would no doubt transform the Federal Inland Revenue Service for optimal performance.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the SSG Information Officer, Lawal Tanko however tasked on the enamours and requires masterstroke and resilience, assuring Nami that the people and government of Niger State would not relent their prayers and support to succeed in this national assignment.

The Governor then wishes the Executive Chairman of FIRS success and God’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of his Office.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami stated that he is aware of the enormous responsibilities he has been saddled with and called for prayers from all and sundry in order to succeed on this assignment.

The Executive Chairman assured the people and government of Niger State that he will continue to be good ambassador of the State wherever he found himself.

He expressed appreciation to the organizers of the occasion for honouring him and called for unity among members of the Club.

Highlights of the event were goodwill messages, musical performance and group photographs with the celebrant among several others