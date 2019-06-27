Niger Gov. appoints NTA Mary Berje CPS

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved the appointment of Mrs Mary Noel Berje of Nigerian Television Authority NTA as the new Chief Press Secretary.

In a statement made available to journalists from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Until her appointment, she was a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the State Chairperson, Nigeria Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Niger State.

He also reappointed Abdullberqy Ebbo as Director General, Strategic Operation Unit, ICT and Public Enlightenment (SOU, ICT & PE), Ahmed Inga Ibrahim as Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

Apparently, Abdullahi Baba Arah was reappointed as Director General Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).