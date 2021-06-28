Niger Gov applauds APC National Caretaker Committee

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has applauded APC Caretaker committee led by Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni for its achievements thus far especially in its reconciliation efforts.

Bello who was among the officials and Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee that visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary CPS, Mrs Mary Noel Berje who said that the Committee has so far been able to reconcile aggrieved members of the Party across the country,

The Committee led by its Chairman who also doubles as Yobe State Governor Mai Malam Buni gave a progress report on the Party have registered over 40 Million members in the Registration and Revalidation Exercise, conducted Youths conference as part of it bottom-top approach among many other achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari commended the efforts of the committee restrategize and reconciling all aggrieved members adding that such efforts have brightened the future of the Party, hence the Committee has also agreed to rename its National Secretariat to Muhammadu Buhari House.