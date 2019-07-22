Niger ethnic crisis: Katcha community demands reconciliation C’ttee

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The people of Katcha community in Katcha local government area of Niger State have appealed to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to relocate and set up reconciliation committee if the White Paper Report and its implementation on its crisis with Kpata-Katcha must succeed.

Secretary of Katcha Community Forum, Tijani Nda-Liman Katcha made this known at a press briefing, weekend, in Minna, called for government quick intervention and relocation of Kpata-Katcha who did not accept the report that conceded Kpata-Katcha to Katcha community to avoid repeat of the past crisis in the area.

He noted that Katcha people have absolutely accepted with good faith the entire White Paper Report and its implementation however expressed worried about the harboring and stock of dangerous weapons by Kpata-Katcha people to continued to caused mayhem, terror and destruction of their properties.

Nda-Liman however, accused the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso who is financing his people in Kpata- Katcha and trying to forcefully return them back, decried that he Ketso is trying to set ablaze the community by supporting one side as a leader who took an oath of office.

He commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for his proactive intervention when the crisis erupted on 30th April, 2018 by sending Joint Task Force to restored peace, relief materials to cushion effects and set up commission of inquiry to investigate the matter and subsequent release of White Paper Report for implementation.

He further applauded the Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar for his efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the area and coming up with the facts of the whole situation to maintained peace in his domain.

The forum secretary emphasized that Katcha community don’t want the

return of Kpata-Katcha but with conditions which includes; that they

must pay allegiance to Katcha local government and Katcha traditional

ruler, must apply to come to settle in the land, must cast their votes

under Katcha council as well their population figure must be under

Katcha community.