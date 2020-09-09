Niger Delta: Group hails Buhari for appointing Tombomieye as NNPC Chief

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

A group, Niger Delta Youth Coalition, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a Niger Delta man, Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, as Chief Executive Officer in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Leader of the group, Comrade Odih Rowland, who made the commendation in Abuja yesterday, noted that Tombomieye, who would be heading the upstream sector of the corporation, would deliver on the assignment, having risen from a lower level in the corporation, over the years.

Rowland added that the appointment was done with merit, and without any form of sentiment, noting that by the appointment, President Buhari has demonstrated his trust and confidence in the good people of the Niger Delta region.

He however advised the appointees to justify the appointment, live up to expectations of Mr. President and work on the mantra of change in the petroleum sector, even as he advised President to appoint more Niger Delta sons and daughters into the corporation

