NIGER: Court remands Kuchikon ward chief in police custody

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The ward chief of Kuchikon Ijah community in Tafa local government area of Niger State, Mr. Danlami Samuel alongside the seventeen accused persons have been remanded in police custody by the Chief Magistrate in charge of the magistrate court I in Suleja local government area in the state, Hassan Mohammed due to unlawful destruction of farm crops belonging to some farmers at Kuchikon Ijah community.

The Counsel to the nominal complaints, Barr. Darlington Ozurumba who spoke to our reporter after the hearing at the magistrate court on Monday, said the ward chief and seventeen accused persons would remain in police custody until on the 25th on June, 2020 pending on the consideration of their bail application by the court.

Barr. Ozurumba explained that the ward chief and seventeen accused persons would have been remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre, but due to the COVID -19 Pandemic, the court ordered them to be detained in police custody.

Some of the complaints, Mr. Samuel Daniel and Mr. Ishaya Jackson who spoke in the same vein at the court premises, alleged the ward chief used the vigilante group in the community to destroy the farmers’ crops.

They disclosed that some of the crops damaged by the said vigilante group included Maize, Cassava, Yam, Sugarcane, Beans, Mangoes, Apple, Banana and Oranges among others.

One of the accused persons who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they were ready to challenge the complaints in the court of law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...