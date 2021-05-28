Niger boat mishap caused by overloading, says Emergency Agency

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga has suggested that the boat mishap in Niger State which claimed over 100 lives might have been caused by overloading of the boat.

The DG made the suggestion while confirming the boat mishap in Borgu local government of the state to newsmen on Thursday.

Inga confirmed also that the Agency has received the report of the accident saying “search and rescue operation is ongoing by the Marine police, NIWA and our Local divers”.

It was learnt that the accident occurred Wednesday when the boat conveying over 180 passengers capsized at about 3.30pm on its way to a local market.

According to reports, the boat took off from Loko mina in Niger state at about 7.30am and was heading to a market in Kebbi state.

It was learnt that as at 6.30pm Wednesday, only 20 passengers had been rescued while 4 corpses have been recovered.

As at the time of the incident some other passengers in the ill-fated boat were still missing.