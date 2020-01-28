Niger assembly, executive assure of infrastructural dev’t

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State House of Assembly has expressed its determination in partnership with the executive to fast track execution of legacy projects that will boost the infrastructural development of the state.

The Chairman House committee on works Hon Jibrin Ndagi Baba representing Lavun constituency made the disclosure during the ongoing screening of 2020 budget of the state Ministry of works.

While addressing the Ministry and the agencies led by the Commissioner, Engr. Ibrahim Mohammed Panti, the member said that the house will ensure the completion of ongoing projects.

The house committee chairman listed some of the projects that needed attention were Dualization of Minna-Bida road, rehabilitation of Paiko -Lapai road, as well as completion of some rural roads.

He also stated that some roads within Minna, the state capital and completion of some ongoing electrification projects across the state will be accorded priority.

The member said renovation of the state government house, Presidential lodge, additional offices at the state house of assembly complex as well as completion of the three arms zone will keyed into the legacy projects.

The Commissioner of works also reaffirmed the commitment of the ministry of works to ensure that the vision and mission of the present administration are realized through execution of the key projects.