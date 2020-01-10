Niger: Armed robbers stab 23 people in Tafa community

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

A gang of armed robbers on Wednesday stabbed twenty-four people in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Commander of the vigilante group in the area, Mr Hussaini Abubakar who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the seventeen of the victims were already hospitalised.

He revealed that two members of vigilante were stabbed by the robbers during the operation.

He also disclosed that the robbers attacked the people from house-to-house at Dadin Kowa in Tafa Local Government.

He pointed out that one of the robbers was arrested and handed over to Tafa Divisional Police Headquarters, Sabon Wuse for further investigation.

The Commander said the robbers were using cutlasses, knives and guns to raid the people.