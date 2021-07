From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) has unanimously resolved to zone the 2023 governorship position to Niger South Senatorial District (Zone A) to produce the next governor.

The agreement was reached yesterday in a critical APC stakeholders meeting held at government house in Minna.

The meeting was attended by governor Abubakar Sani Bello and his deputy Ahmed Mohammed Ketso.