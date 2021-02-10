NHRC to partner education ministry, SDGs on human rights education

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has come up with necessary plans to partner with Federal ministry of education and SDGs in creating a synergy and foster a reporting on Human Rights Education (HRE) as well as providing opportunity for further mainstream HRE in the national education programmes.

Disclosing this to pressmen yesterday in Abuja during round table meeting on implementation and reporting of human rights education and sustainable development goal 4.7 in Nigeria, director human rights education and promotion, Barrister Aver Gavar, said the commission had carried out online survey to enable it follow up on HRE from the perspective of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

She added that human rights bodies and various ministries are responsible on the sustainable development goals that sought to establish HRE as an integrated component of the overall education policy developed by the ministry of education.

Speaking earlier, Aliyu lolo, legal adviser office of the senior speaker, said the meeting came at the right time to let people know.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...