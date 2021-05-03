NHRC boss congratulates workers, harps on mainstreaming industrial harmony

By Albert Akota

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 International Workers Day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has restated its commitment to ensuring that human rights principles are mainstreamed into labour practices in various workplaces and amongst labour unions across Nigeria.

This, it said was to ensure a sustainable industrial harmony, improved productivity and efficient service delivery.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq. who stated this in Abuja during the celebration of this year’s Worker’s Day also known as international Labour Day, observed that mainstreaming human rights in the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as in the private sector, holds the key to job satisfaction and increased productivity.