NGOs empower over 150 visually impaired persons in Niger

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

No fewer than 150 persons with visual impairment were empowered by Attaawun Islamic Education Fund, Minna in collaboration with Adegbola Hamza Foundation Oyo State and Muslim Association of Visually impaired of Nigeria (MAVIN).

The workshop which took place in Minna, drew its participants from states that include; Katsina, Kogi, Niger, Kaduna, Kano and FCT who consisted of both male and female as well as adults and children from seven years and above.

Consequently, with the workshop titled, ‘Visual Impairment Not Disability’, they had their training on how to use the Braille to write and read the Holy Quran and other literature works.

According to Dr Bashir Yankuzo, the chief Imam of FUT Minna and Chairman Attaawun Education foundation whose centre also served as the host ,the idea of supporting the Visually impaired was born after his first contact with Malam Sanusi Pandogari,

The Niger state MAVIN Chairman then decried over their challenges which includes lack of office, in which Attaawun foundation used the opportunity to render a place advising to maintain a cordial relationship with each other.

He said he believed that “people wanted to assist but they needed a reliable channel; not that they didn’t want to help”.

According to him, “over 150 people cut across all genders and beginner’s participated in the Braille training workshop which includes many that just started knowing what Braille is for the first time in their life.”.

“This was aimed at empowering the visually impaired with the knowledge of how to use the Braille to write and read the Quran and other literature as well as built their capacity with some skills to discover their hidden talents and discouraged them from street begging engaged by many people with special needs.

In his remarks, the special assistant to Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on People with special needs matter, Malam Abdulrahman Bida, however appreciated the organisers of the workshop, couldn’t hide his happiness seeing such long awaited privilege coming into lime light in Northern Nigeria and with Attaawun of Niger state being the pacesetter.

He then charged the workshop participants to blend the knowledge they acquired with some skill so as to become self-reliant.

