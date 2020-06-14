NGO wants death of NDDC’s Director of Finance probed

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, NGO, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, APTI, has called for a thorough investigation into the claim that the Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the NDDC, Mr Ibanga Etang, who passed on in the early hours of Thursday, May 28th, 2020, died as a result of testing positive to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also raised the alarm that the present Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has expended over N80 billion in just four months, contrary to the touted N40 Billion under probe by the National Assembly.

The Head of Directorate of Research, Strategy and Programmes of APTI, Mr

Kolawole Johnson made the disclosures at a press briefing in Abuja.

Although Johnson did not give a breakdown of the alleged N80billion spending , he however, said the discoveries after such probe will amaze Nigerians, as there have been so many abuses of regulations in the NDDC under its IMC.

In the words of Johnson, “We want to duly and responsibly inform the National Assembly and relevant agencies that the amount under probe should be over N75 billion naira (SEVENTY FIVE BILLION NAIRA), not the touted 40 Billion Naira as the present Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the NDDC has expended over 80 Billion naira in just four months.

“Aside from the wage bill, the rest must be subjected to forensic analysis.

The discoveries will amaze Nigerians. So many abuses of regulations”, he said.

Speaking on the recent death of the

Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the NDDC, the organisation said, “The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been in focus since April, obviously for the wrong reasons.

“The audacity for looting and dark tendencies has surged uncontrollably in recent days.

“This worrisome development calls for serious interrogation, investigation and immediate action.

“The late Executive Director of Finance and Administration died in the early hours of Thursday, May 28th, 2020. Very early in the day, our organization, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, had intercepted a sinister ploy to weave the unfortunate death around COVID-19. “Some newspapers subtly reported this online. By 1pm, we were on a national television where we further warned actors to desist from such satanic plot. “We also revealed, that the plan involved shutting down NDDC offices, forcing staff to go on isolation and eventually returned with COVID-19 positive status claims in the public. All these have played out.

“We must act to prevent life as the end of the ploy may lead to more casualties.

To this end, we are calling for immediate investigations of the COVID-19 claims of NDDC officials”, the group said.

Continuing, the APTI said, “We cannot be borrowing for some people’s pleasure and greed. Nigeria must work. Niger Delta must work.

“The people must not be left in the present state of neglect. The President must act now,” it stressed.

